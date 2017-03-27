Time served, probation ordered in pipe bomb case
A Terre Haute man arrested for leaving two homemade pipe bombs in Collett Park in 2014 - and putting the neighborhood on edge for several hours - has pleaded guilty to possession of a destructive device, as part of a plea agreement. Anthony A. Tillotson, 31, was given a four-year suspended sentence this week when he appeared in Vigo Superior Court 3. He was given jail credit for 80 days served, with the balance of 4 years and 285 days to be served on formal probation.
