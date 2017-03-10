Thunderstorm warning, tornado watch i...

Thunderstorm warning, tornado watch issued in Vigo, surrounding counties

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. in addition to a tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. At 4:57 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Terre Haute, moving northeast at 50 mph. It was accompanied by 60 mph wind guests and quarter-size hail.

