Thunderstorm warning, tornado watch issued in Vigo, surrounding counties
The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:45 p.m. in addition to a tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. At 4:57 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of Terre Haute, moving northeast at 50 mph. It was accompanied by 60 mph wind guests and quarter-size hail.
|
