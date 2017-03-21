Three Accused In Death Plead To Lesse...

Three Accused In Death Plead To Lesser Charges

Three people facing charges in connection with the death of a Terre Haute man have pleaded guilty to lesser charges as part of a deal. Police say that Ashley Lynch, Cody Morgan, and Alex Hallett-Miles met Steven Vicars-Goings in June 2014 in the area of 5th and Swan Streets.

