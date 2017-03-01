Theft investigation lands two in jail

Johnathan Thomas, 30, and Karli Emery, 25, both of Clinton, were arrested after allegedly stealing security cameras from a Wal-Mart on Feb. 24. The theft led to an investigation into the sale of the same stolen cameras on Craigslist in the Clinton area. A meeting was set up between Thomas, Emery and a potential buyer in the parking lot of the Clinton office of the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles on Feb. 27. Once it was confirmed Thomas and Emery where there, police intervened and arrested the pair after confirming the cameras were stolen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.