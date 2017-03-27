Terre Haute Man Pleads Guilty To Reck...

Terre Haute Man Pleads Guilty To Reckless Homicide Thursday, March...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

On Thursday, Alex Hallett-Miles pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and robbery while armed with a deadly weapon in connection with the June 2014 death of Steven Vicars-Goings. Police say that Hallett-Miles and two others tried to rob Vicars-Goings of drugs but he grab the side of their truck as they tried to speed away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Megan Combs 13 min Holla 45
shahadey and son under investigation (Sep '12) 16 min yaya 74
Arrested 21 min Lookingin 1
Cheeseman arrested Gang Activity 43 min ongoinghugs 5
Who got shot at 27 & Beech 1 hr hateAsnitch 18
Diablos motorcycle club (Aug '13) 1 hr Shaniqua 225
Kevin Burke cried on TV like a little baby 2 hr LMGTFY 17
Firemen pay 4 hr Poll watcher 50
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 8 hr Jennifer 44
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 12 hr Viper99 1,953
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Vigo County was issued at March 31 at 12:59PM EDT

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,448 • Total comments across all topics: 279,950,978

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC