Terre Haute Man Pleads Guilty To Reckless Homicide Thursday, March...

On Thursday, Alex Hallett-Miles pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and robbery while armed with a deadly weapon in connection with the June 2014 death of Steven Vicars-Goings. Police say that Hallett-Miles and two others tried to rob Vicars-Goings of drugs but he grab the side of their truck as they tried to speed away.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.