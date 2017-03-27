Terre Haute Man Pleads Guilty To Reckless Homicide Thursday, March...
On Thursday, Alex Hallett-Miles pleaded guilty to reckless homicide and robbery while armed with a deadly weapon in connection with the June 2014 death of Steven Vicars-Goings. Police say that Hallett-Miles and two others tried to rob Vicars-Goings of drugs but he grab the side of their truck as they tried to speed away.
|
