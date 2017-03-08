Terre Haute man killed in Northwest Indiana crash
Daniel R. Evans, 37, was standing outside his parked pickup truck when a tractor-trailer collided with the pickup, causing it to strike Evans, according to a news release from Indiana State Police at the Lowell post. The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the westbound lanes of Interstate 94 about one mile east of Chesterton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Robert Davis arrest
|10 min
|iloveblackyogapants
|6
|Ashley Beverly
|13 min
|Chloe
|14
|Statehouse bill throws shadow on solar energy i...
|21 min
|TruthCenter
|2
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|25 min
|Pandygirl
|246
|Liberals Training For Civil War
|1 hr
|KKK
|17
|Terre Haute Ranks Low, Why Is This?
|1 hr
|Carl
|8
|Mayor Continues Push for Public Safety Tax
|1 hr
|$/&37:
|4
|DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL!
|9 hr
|Cordial cherry
|26
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC