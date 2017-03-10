Terre Haute man faces federal meth charge

A Terre Haute man faces a potential 10 years to life in federal prison after being indicted by a grand jury on a charge of distributing methamphetamine in Vigo County. George E. Rogers, 35, was arrested Dec. 1 during a drug task force investigation that led officers to a local motel to search for a person who was reported to be collecting drug debts for a meth distribution ring, according to the prosecution.

