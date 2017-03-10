Terre Haute man faces federal meth ch...

Terre Haute man faces federal meth charge

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Tribune-Star

A Terre Haute man faces a potential 10 years to life in federal prison after being indicted by a grand jury on a charge of distributing methamphetamine in Vigo County. George E. Rogers, 35, was arrested Dec. 1 during a drug task force investigation that led officers to a local motel to search for a person who was reported to be collecting drug debts for a meth distribution ring, according to the prosecution.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
lay offs for fire and police depts 18 min Bart Corbin 3
Is Carl Ross A Snitch 20 min Lewis 2
new jail 23 min Frank 12
Worthless Mother's in Terre haute--- 1 hr ShoutOut2deadbeat... 13
Again Margaret Avenue to close 2 hr Resumes324 5
Can A Nun Have Children? 4 hr Father Omalley 3
gas station on 63 serves food off the floor to ... 4 hr Mr Manager 56
Judy Anderson needs to go 8 hr Frank 32
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,204 • Total comments across all topics: 279,823,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC