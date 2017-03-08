Terre Haute Family Is Making History Again
The Root Family Foundation, of Ormond Beach, Florida, recently notified the Vigo County Historical Society that they are pledging $100,000 to the new History Center campaign and placing the Root name on the Coca-Cola Bottle Exhibit. John S. Root, a family foundation board member who has worked closely with the Historical Society as a liaison to the foundation, called to give the good news to Marylee Hagan, executive director, and Susan Tingley, development director.
