Terre Haute Family Is Making History Again

The Root Family Foundation, of Ormond Beach, Florida, recently notified the Vigo County Historical Society that they are pledging $100,000 to the new History Center campaign and placing the Root name on the Coca-Cola Bottle Exhibit. John S. Root, a family foundation board member who has worked closely with the Historical Society as a liaison to the foundation, called to give the good news to Marylee Hagan, executive director, and Susan Tingley, development director.

