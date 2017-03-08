Terre Haute Family Is Making History ...

Terre Haute Family Is Making History Again

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

The Root Family Foundation, of Ormond Beach, Florida, recently notified the Vigo County Historical Society that they are pledging $100,000 to the new History Center campaign and placing the Root name on the Coca-Cola Bottle Exhibit. John S. Root, a family foundation board member who has worked closely with the Historical Society as a liaison to the foundation, called to give the good news to Marylee Hagan, executive director, and Susan Tingley, development director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lyman Roberts Jr. 2 min Bill 7
Where'd the wabash BK thread go 18 min BOBO 4
Trump Should Dump Some Food Stamp Abusers! 25 min The Donald 7
Misty Hoffman 32 min In the know 7
Robin Kramer 33 min In the know 5
Casey kraemers a thot 40 min Pissed off nd emb... 7
People Who Are Getting Food Stamps Should Be Dr... 1 hr The Donald 21
DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL! 1 hr cant fool us 21
New schools for Vigo County?! 4 hr justahoosier 48
Dunkin Donuts 12 hr Sugar 28
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 14 hr Judge Wapner 211
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 22 hr Bat Signal 1,925
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,174 • Total comments across all topics: 279,446,358

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC