Terre Haute ended 2016 with $8.1M general fund deficit
The city of Terre Haute closed the books on 2016 with a general fund deficit of less than $8.1 million, according to the city's annual cash and investment statement posted online by close of business Wednesday, the deadline set by state law. The year-end shortfall was about $775,000 less than 2015 and about $100,000 lower than Mayor Duke Bennett had projected in recent months, the statement on the Indiana Gateway for Government Units website said.
