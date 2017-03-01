Terre Haute educator named Ivy Tech Innovation Day winner
Rene Hankins, executive director of outreach at the Terre Haute campus, won the Ivy Tech Community College Innovation Day challenge with her "Premier College and Career Academies" concept. Ivy Tech hosted its first Innovation Day challenge, where more than 140 letters were received from faculty, staff and students on innovative ways to improve student success.
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|13 min
|rob lies
|50
|Duke has to borrow again
|38 min
|Taxpayers
|5
|There's to many dope sick people on topix!
|41 min
|TweekerPatrol
|7
|Obama Is A P.O.S !!!
|1 hr
|The Donald
|5
|Azar or Auler
|2 hr
|Voter
|1
|Second arrest made in Feb. 8 armed robbery
|3 hr
|JaRon
|4
|Jeff Taylor (Nov '11)
|3 hr
|Yes You
|68
|40-60 in Verve brawl
|3 hr
|Shaniqua
|45
|Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16)
|3 hr
|Casey
|27
|City to retirees: Checks are in the mail
|15 hr
|Iknowthings
|23
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|goad teef
|1,915
