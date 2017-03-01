Terre Haute educator named Ivy Tech I...

Terre Haute educator named Ivy Tech Innovation Day winner

Rene Hankins, executive director of outreach at the Terre Haute campus, won the Ivy Tech Community College Innovation Day challenge with her "Premier College and Career Academies" concept. Ivy Tech hosted its first Innovation Day challenge, where more than 140 letters were received from faculty, staff and students on innovative ways to improve student success.

