Terre Haute considers private operators for its golf courses
Teeing up privatization: The city's Parks and Recreation Board Wednesday approved seeking proposals to operate the city's municipal golf courses.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaOn par for quality of life: Mayor Duke Bennett says he wants to make sure Terre Haute has municipal golf courses for its citizens to enjoy. Teeing up privatization: The city's Parks and Recreation Board Wednesday approved seeking proposals to operate the city's municipal golf courses.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaOn par for quality of life: Mayor Duke Bennett says he wants to make sure Terre Haute has municipal golf courses for its citizens to enjoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terre Haute's worst fathers...annnd go!
|26 min
|Justahoosier
|14
|Ryan Beck
|32 min
|retired now
|15
|Why do my fingers smell like tortillas? (Jul '14)
|33 min
|Juan
|11
|Ever had to crap in your hand? (Apr '14)
|37 min
|Bill
|24
|Chicken flavored rice (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Frozen pipes
|21
|Tea (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|20 mins
|129
|I ated a pot of beans!! (Dec '10)
|1 hr
|Cold poo
|6
|Ketner Electric on Lafayette Ave (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Closetfreaks
|49
|Start calling out the drug dealers and clean up... (Mar '15)
|5 hr
|Sayitisntso
|141
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC