Terre Haute considers private operators for its golf courses

Teeing up privatization: The city's Parks and Recreation Board Wednesday approved seeking proposals to operate the city's municipal golf courses.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaOn par for quality of life: Mayor Duke Bennett says he wants to make sure Terre Haute has municipal golf courses for its citizens to enjoy. Teeing up privatization: The city's Parks and Recreation Board Wednesday approved seeking proposals to operate the city's municipal golf courses.Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Tribune-Star/Joseph C. GarzaOn par for quality of life: Mayor Duke Bennett says he wants to make sure Terre Haute has municipal golf courses for its citizens to enjoy.

