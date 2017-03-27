Terre Haute Competes studies nearly completed
Terre Haute Competes is in the final stages of study and is weeks away from wrapping up its work, according to Paul Thrift, chairman of the public/private coalition seeking more efficiency in local government. Five study teams of six to eight volunteers each and the Faegre Baker Daniels law firm have been researching Terre Haute and Vigo County government operations to ensure the teams have sufficient and accurate data, Thrift said.
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats the best local band ?
|1 min
|Viper99
|12
|Danee Olson
|8 min
|DesperateMuch
|2
|Megan Combs
|13 min
|THOT
|44
|Who got shot at 27 & Beech
|26 min
|Sgt Stadanko
|4
|Mike Ellis in New York Times
|32 min
|observer
|3
|Plea deal in gambling case rejected
|32 min
|observer
|4
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|33 min
|ISU
|1,952
|Firemen pay
|1 hr
|Unicorn
|46
|Dying Bars in Terre Haute but surrounding small...
|2 hr
|.,.
|21
|IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital
|11 hr
|Reallythinkso10
|42
|
