Terre Haute Competes studies nearly completed

Terre Haute Competes is in the final stages of study and is weeks away from wrapping up its work, according to Paul Thrift, chairman of the public/private coalition seeking more efficiency in local government. Five study teams of six to eight volunteers each and the Faegre Baker Daniels law firm have been researching Terre Haute and Vigo County government operations to ensure the teams have sufficient and accurate data, Thrift said.

