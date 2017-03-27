Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club prepa...

Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club prepares to leave Third Street

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The mural by Jeff Zimmermann that is displayed on the south side wall of the former Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club building on north Third Street. On Saturday, the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club will vacate the building to Annex 41 LLC, which plans to tear down the structure to build a new, $25 million apartment complex targeting Indiana State University students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who knows about Vienna Evans ? Calls herself "Q... (May '16) 17 min Kingd 34
Raggedy Anne Daycare (Jul '15) 22 min Parent 1 29
The Truth About Jiffy/Marathon Gas Stations 28 min The Donald 7
Can a potato bug live in a persons ear? 28 min TatersC 5
My Black Lab Gave Birth To 8 Kittens 30 min CharolettesWeb 6
State board of accounts 34 min lay off time 2
New jail, county council. 37 min lay off time 12
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 48 min Reallythinkso10 42
Dying Bars in Terre Haute but surrounding small... 1 hr lay off time 20
Firemen pay 16 hr Who cares 45
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 17 hr curious 1,950
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,014 • Total comments across all topics: 279,925,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC