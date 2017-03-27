Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club prepares to leave Third Street
The mural by Jeff Zimmermann that is displayed on the south side wall of the former Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club building on north Third Street. On Saturday, the Terre Haute Boys and Girls Club will vacate the building to Annex 41 LLC, which plans to tear down the structure to build a new, $25 million apartment complex targeting Indiana State University students.
