Teacher killed changing tire along I-70 in eastern Indiana
A Richmond teacher traveling to a youth basketball tournament was killed when police say he was struck by a semitrailer while changing a tire along Interstate 70 in eastern Indiana. School district officials say 29-year-old Anthony Armstrong of West Alexandria, Ohio, was a special education teacher and basketball coach at Test Intermediate School.
