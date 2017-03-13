Superintendent Tanoos, Mayor Bennett ditch day jobs, become Cat in Hat and Sam I Am
Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza This cat can read: Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos finishes the Dr. Seuss book, Hop on Pop, for students after a Dr. Seuss Parade on Friday at Ouabache Elementary. Tribune-Star/Joseph C. Garza Dr. Suess Parade: Vigo County School Corporation Superintendent Danny Tanoos rides a floor cleaner as he portrays the Cat in the Hat while Mayor Duke Bennett portrays Sam I Am, complete with Green Eggs and Ham, on Friday during the Dr. Seuss Parade to promote literacy at Ouabache Elementary.
|
