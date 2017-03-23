Summit at RHIT taking look inside big...

Summit at RHIT taking look inside big data

Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's inaugural Big Data Summit from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday will showcase ways organizations can deal with the large volume of data. Sponsored by General Electric Co.

