Still-active, suburban Chicago writer...

Still-active, suburban Chicago writer to turn 110

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A still-active writer from suburban Chicago who has written 11 self-published books and plans others is turning 110. The Chicago Sun-Times spoke to Merle Phillips at her Carol Stream assisted-living facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The art of the gentleman. 51 min Wild Bill 4
How to solve this 54 min Scrooge 5
Dying Bars in Terre Haute but surrounding small... 1 hr Taxpayer 10
Commissioners raise ante on jail 1 hr Smackdown 1
IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital 1 hr Citizen Raising Cain 25
poor service from waitress at davids 63 cafe 1 hr Resumes324 29
Stephen's Inn sold (Jan '15) 1 hr Smarty pants 21
Mayor 2019? 4 hr Wes T Stud 13
West Terre Haute 4 hr THPD 27
Firemen pay 5 hr Seriously82 40
Kevin Burke cried on TV like a little baby 6 hr SkankHunt42 13
Sarah Patterson 22 hr John Holmes 31
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC