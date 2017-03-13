Statehouse bill throws shadow on solar energy incentives
Ever since the 1970s, when he first heard about photovoltaic panels that produce essentially free electricity from the sun, he dreamed of self-sufficiency. Todd isn't the wilderness survival type.
#1 18 hrs ago
"It's penny wise and dollar stupid, as they say," Todd said of SB309. "This bill, it sort of diminishes the incentives to buy these products."
10 years ago the utilities laughed at an individual paying for and putting in their own solar PV system. Now with just about 1% of the daily generated power being done by private solar PV systems, it's just enough to upset the utility's 'regulated monopoly'. If you have noticed, when the utility puts in a solar PV generation plant, "they" own the assets and then can continue under their 'regulated monopoly' to charge the ratepayers for 'their' services, then it's O.K.. This Senate bill will not correct a lousy business model.
#2 9 hrs ago
These are the elites on both sides of the aisles both invested big time into those energy guzzling companies who they lobby for when they leave congress and sit upon those boards later of those companies ruling over us citizens as a crime to be energy self sufficient . How could the CIA MONITOR US USING OUR OWN POWER SOURCE.It's bad when you can live in Thailand, South America, Mexico, and Central America much cheaper for use of water and electricity than in America.That is also why they outlawed fire places in many new homes built .
Also to water storage , Parts of Colorado can fin and jail you if they catch you scooping up snow to melt down for water , They actually go around after a snow and measure peoples yards, If they find you have been shoveling it into barrels , they can fine and jail you.
