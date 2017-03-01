There are on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 12 hrs ago, titled Staggering statistics released on child abuse in Vigo County. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

Shedding a light on what it's like to be a child in the Hoosier state. More and more area children are living in poverty and suffering abuse.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.