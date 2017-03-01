Staggering statistics released on child abuse in Vigo County
There are 1 comment on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 12 hrs ago, titled Staggering statistics released on child abuse in Vigo County. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:
Shedding a light on what it's like to be a child in the Hoosier state. More and more area children are living in poverty and suffering abuse.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
|
#1 1 hr ago
To some parents the needle or the bottle is more important to them than their children.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Curt Debaun what are you so afraid of what are ...
|7 min
|mmmmkay
|4
|Dawn Elaine A is single!
|22 min
|TheOnlySaneOne
|27
|Burke Lost
|50 min
|mmmmkay
|1
|Former teacher maintains innocence in molestati...
|58 min
|HH
|2
|City to retirees: Checks are in the mail
|1 hr
|ISU Faculty
|4
|Any hung dudes in TH (Feb '13)
|1 hr
|alissa
|52
|Jay Cruz Mix FM
|1 hr
|Sick people
|7
|Planet Fitness
|1 hr
|Mary S
|15
|Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16)
|1 hr
|Cletus
|24
|40-60 in Verve brawl
|1 hr
|Cletus
|32
|
|Mayor gets redevelopment $
|10 hr
|lay off time
|25
|Chad Kreamer
|19 hr
|Master-bates
|32
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC