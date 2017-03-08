Speaker charges educators to learn students' story

The 2017 Indiana Superintendent of the Year shared his story as the keynote speaker of the 42nd Annual ISU Educational Leadership Law Conference. Chris Himsel, superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, was center stage in Dede 1 of Indiana State's Hulman Memorial Student Union on Wednesday as he described the trying events that tested him as a school official and the impressions they've left on him and "his story."

