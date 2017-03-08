Speaker charges educators to learn st...

Speaker charges educators to learn students' story

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The 2017 Indiana Superintendent of the Year shared his story as the keynote speaker of the 42nd Annual ISU Educational Leadership Law Conference. Chris Himsel, superintendent of Northwest Allen County Schools, was center stage in Dede 1 of Indiana State's Hulman Memorial Student Union on Wednesday as he described the trying events that tested him as a school official and the impressions they've left on him and "his story."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Adrian chalos 12 min Adrian 10
cops breaking rhe law 20 min Scrooge 7
Lyman Roberts Jr. 29 min Duke defender 8
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 49 min Doubtful 213
Where'd the wabash BK thread go 49 min MyNameIsSlimShadey 11
Minton's black belt academy 1 hr Clerk 21
Dew drop 1 hr Dunce 2
DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL! 1 hr Peter 22
Dunkin Donuts 1 hr Peter 29
New schools for Vigo County?! 5 hr justahoosier 48
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) Thu Bat Signal 1,925
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,139 • Total comments across all topics: 279,447,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC