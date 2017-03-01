Severe thunderstorms cause damage in ...

Severe thunderstorms cause damage in parts of Indiana

11 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

The National Weather Service issued tornado warnings for areas including LaGrange County in northern Indiana on Tuesday night as the storms moved through the Midwest. Other portions of northern Indiana were under severe thunderstorm warnings that expired early Wednesday.

Read more at Tribune-Star.

Terre Haute, IN

