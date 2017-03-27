Senate's Indiana budget nixes hike in...

Senate's Indiana budget nixes hike in cig tax

4 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Indiana Senate Republicans put forward a two-year state spending plan on Thursday that nixes some tax provisions sought by the GOP-controlled House - most notably a cigarette tax increase. That could set the stage for tough negotiations as the annual legislative session enters its homestretch and Republicans who dominate state government debate how best to pay for much-needed improvements to the Indiana's crumbling infrastructure.

