There are on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Rockville woman arrested for battery of 3-year-old. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:

A Rockville woman was arrested Tuesday for battery in connection with a Dec. 7 incident involving a 3-year-old child. The arrest took place at a house on Popeye's Lane in Clinton, according to a news release from Sheriff Mike Phelps.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.