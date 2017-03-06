Rockville woman arrested for battery of 3-year-old
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 13 hrs ago, titled Rockville woman arrested for battery of 3-year-old. In it, Tribune-Star reports that:
A Rockville woman was arrested Tuesday for battery in connection with a Dec. 7 incident involving a 3-year-old child. The arrest took place at a house on Popeye's Lane in Clinton, according to a news release from Sheriff Mike Phelps.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
|
#1 3 hrs ago
More stupid parents!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lyman Roberts Jr.
|30 min
|James
|4
|Boycott Sun Factory
|36 min
|Chaz
|23
|Dunkin Donuts
|38 min
|Steveo
|21
|Name some slutty b*tches from West T
|1 hr
|Lisa
|16
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Stephen
|1,921
|Congratulations Chairman Etling
|1 hr
|Observer
|2
|Hyte Center
|1 hr
|Observer
|7
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|2 hr
|Pandygirl
|193
|New schools for Vigo County?!
|12 hr
|Cracken
|42
|Prostitution arrests
|16 hr
|Judge Judy
|15
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC