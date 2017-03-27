Report of assault investigated at ISU

Report of assault investigated at ISU

10 hrs ago

ISU Police Chief Joe Newport on Monday confirmed that a 56-year-old man told police he was pushed from behind as he was entering his office in the Myers Technology Building about 7:30 a.m. Friday. The faculty member said the push sent him to the floor.

