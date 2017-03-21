Police: Semi hauling seafood also carried $400K in illegal drugs
There are 1 comment on the Tribune-Star story from 20 hrs ago, titled Police: Semi hauling seafood also carried $400K in illegal drugs.
A routine Indiana State Police compliance inspection of a semi-tractor trailer led to two arrests and the discovery of about $400,000 in illegal drugs, according to a news release. The driver, Christian Calmus, 24, of Phoenix, Ariz., and passenger, Sergo Guyumjian, 34, of Flushing, N.Y., were driving a load of seafood from California to New York, police said.
#1 9 hrs ago
Someone must have snitched. Cops aren't that smart to pick a semi out amongst all that traffic.
