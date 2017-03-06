Police seek man who abandoned car wit...

Police seek man who abandoned car with suspected meth

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Terre Haute police are searching for a man who led them on a chase before abandoning a car containing suspected methamphetamine. An officer began pursuing a blue Mercury Sable near 14th Street and Liberty Avenue just before midnight Friday after the driver made several turns without signaling, according to a news release from Shawn Keen, assistant police chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shelbie 9 min MamaBear 9
New schools for Vigo County?! 9 min VCSC 35
News City to retirees: Checks are in the mail 14 min Cracken 41
News City Council steps up scrutiny of finances 19 min lay off time 10
What's a Marshal? 20 min THPD 10
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 29 min GainSomeKnowledge 121
Shelbie 30 min Shegotick 5
Prostitution arrests 43 min Dan tanoos 11
40-60 in Verve brawl 7 hr Marla 52
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 11 hr Gracie 1,920
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,288 • Total comments across all topics: 279,360,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC