Police say verbal dispute led to stabbing death

Crime scene: The parking lot of the Dew Drop Inn on North 19th Street in Terre Haute was the scene of an apparent homicide early Sunday morning. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Where it happened: The Dew Drop Inn, located on the corner of 19th and Beech Street in Terre Haute was the scene of an apparent homicide early Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.