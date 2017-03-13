Police say verbal dispute led to stab...

Police say verbal dispute led to stabbing death

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Crime scene: The parking lot of the Dew Drop Inn on North 19th Street in Terre Haute was the scene of an apparent homicide early Sunday morning. Tribune-Star/Austen Leake Where it happened: The Dew Drop Inn, located on the corner of 19th and Beech Street in Terre Haute was the scene of an apparent homicide early Sunday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Prince Eric (May '14) 5 min Crude prices 6
Candles (Jun '13) 6 min Chip 5
Which one of you hoodrat biatches wanna get pre... (Nov '13) 7 min Chris 13
shaving cream (Mar '10) 10 min Beastly 9
Morgan Engler stop parking in handicap 14 min Steph 6
my belly button stanky, does anyone else's? (Mar '14) 24 min Kendra 10
My head is bleeding (Dec '13) 29 min Lippa 8
Teepee tavern (Sep '15) 1 hr Old timer 62
Judy Anderson needs to go 3 hr Dick Burger 15
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 279,675,181

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC