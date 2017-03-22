Police investigating Vermillion Count...

Police investigating Vermillion County stabbing

23 hrs ago

Indiana State Police and the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office are investigating the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in Vermillion County. The juvenile reportedly was attacked with a knife by an unknown assailant who entered her home through a window, according to a release from ISP Sgt.

