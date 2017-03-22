Police investigating Vermillion County stabbing
Indiana State Police and the Vermillion County Sheriff's Office are investigating the stabbing of a 15-year-old girl in Vermillion County. The juvenile reportedly was attacked with a knife by an unknown assailant who entered her home through a window, according to a release from ISP Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honest... What do you think Terre Hautes financ...
|7 min
|Northsider
|19
|gas station on 63 serves food off the floor to ...
|14 min
|Annoyed
|9
|Meth dealers
|26 min
|Know it all
|25
|Get threads deleted LOL
|59 min
|Cold hard truth
|2
|Jon Swaner Post
|1 hr
|Greg
|3
|go go girls
|1 hr
|iceman
|1
|Judy Anderson needs to go
|1 hr
|Election time
|27
|Woman accused of sexual misconduct with minor, ...
|8 hr
|Letwaio
|19
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|21 hr
|Observer
|75
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC