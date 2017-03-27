Police cite driver in Sunday evening ...

Police cite driver in Sunday evening hit-and-run crash

A ticket has been issued in a Sunday evening hit-and-run crash that sent one driver to the hospital. Anthony Warrington, 41, was arrested by Terre Haute Police after a witness to the accident followed Warrington's vehicle and alerted police to his location.

Terre Haute, IN

