Police cite driver in Sunday evening hit-and-run crash
A ticket has been issued in a Sunday evening hit-and-run crash that sent one driver to the hospital. Anthony Warrington, 41, was arrested by Terre Haute Police after a witness to the accident followed Warrington's vehicle and alerted police to his location.
