Police chasing 1,000s of tips in killing of 2 Indiana teens
This Feb. 13, 2017, file photo released by the Indiana State Police shows a man walking along the trail system in Delphi, Ind. Indiana authorities said the man is the suspect in the killings of two teenage girls, Liberty German and Abigail Williams, who were found dead Feb. 14 in the woods near Delphi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anthony Suggs & Jamie Gess
|6 min
|Dick
|26
|Megan Combs
|19 min
|Guess who
|17
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|25 min
|Juniper
|48
|Is the smeller really the feller?
|31 min
|Hand holding
|5
|You ever worn a leather cap? (Aug '15)
|33 min
|Mmmmmmm num nums
|5
|You got yourself in a real pickle? (Aug '15)
|36 min
|Yes master
|11
|Shucking Corn? (Jan '13)
|37 min
|Petey
|12
|Start calling out the drug dealers and clean up... (Mar '15)
|1 hr
|JudgeRope
|125
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC