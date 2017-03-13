Police Car Involved In Friday Night C...

Police Car Involved In Friday Night Crash

Read more: WMGI-FM Terre Haute

Around 8:30 Friday night a Terre Haute Police detective was involved in an accident with another car at 3rd and Oak Streets. Police say that unmarked police car was traveling north on 3rd street when a Hyundai Sonata that was east bound on Oak collided with the police car.

