Police Car Involved In Friday Night Crash
Around 8:30 Friday night a Terre Haute Police detective was involved in an accident with another car at 3rd and Oak Streets. Police say that unmarked police car was traveling north on 3rd street when a Hyundai Sonata that was east bound on Oak collided with the police car.
