Police call leads to gun, drug arrest
A West Terre Haute man was arrested on gun and drug charges after an incident about 7 p.m. Thursday. Police called to a report of a man pointing a gun at another person at Casey's General Store located Terrell Phillips, 21, at Fourth and Poplar streets in West Terre Haute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|6 min
|Judge Wapner
|238
|Adrian chalos
|10 min
|Kim
|15
|How to get rid of weener maggots?
|34 min
|I pooped in my pants
|3
|My guts smell like dead skunks
|36 min
|I pooped in my pants
|2
|Trump Should Dump Some Food Stamp Abusers!
|47 min
|Donnie
|13
|Megan Combs
|59 min
|Flake
|3
|help me please
|1 hr
|Flake
|1
|New schools for Vigo County?!
|1 hr
|People are horrible
|49
|Dunkin Donuts
|3 hr
|Chuck
|33
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|12 hr
|G men
|1,927
|
|DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL!
|16 hr
|Chucky Love
|23
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC