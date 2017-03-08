Police call leads to gun, drug arrest

Police call leads to gun, drug arrest

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

A West Terre Haute man was arrested on gun and drug charges after an incident about 7 p.m. Thursday. Police called to a report of a man pointing a gun at another person at Casey's General Store located Terrell Phillips, 21, at Fourth and Poplar streets in West Terre Haute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 6 min Judge Wapner 238
Adrian chalos 10 min Kim 15
How to get rid of weener maggots? 34 min I pooped in my pants 3
My guts smell like dead skunks 36 min I pooped in my pants 2
Trump Should Dump Some Food Stamp Abusers! 47 min Donnie 13
Megan Combs 59 min Flake 3
help me please 1 hr Flake 1
New schools for Vigo County?! 1 hr People are horrible 49
Dunkin Donuts 3 hr Chuck 33
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 12 hr G men 1,927
DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL! 16 hr Chucky Love 23
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,438 • Total comments across all topics: 279,469,082

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC