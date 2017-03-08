Police Arrest Two After Chase
Thursday evening just before 6 p.m. police were called about a shoplifting incident at a on south US 41. A short time later an SUV matching the description of the SUV was stopped by an Indiana State Police Troopper on Carlisle Street just south of Vigo Drive. Before other officers could arrive the suspects took off and lefd police on a chase that ended on Oregon Church Road west of Sugar Lane.
