Police arrest man after shooting at Indiana homeless shelter

7 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Police say they arrested a man suspected of firing a handgun at a southwestern Indiana homeless shelter and exchanging gunfire with an officer. The Evansville Police Department says officers responded to the Evansville Rescue Mission following a report of the first shooting and the man had driven away.

