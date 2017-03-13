Plea offer pending in 2014 homicide case

A plea agreement is pending for a Terre Haute man who is one of three defendants charged in a May 2014 homicide near downtown Terre Haute. Alex Hallett-Miles, 29, was to go on trial March 27 for murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the death of Steven Vicars-Goings during an alleged drug deal gone bad.

