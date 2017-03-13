Plea offer pending in 2014 homicide case
A plea agreement is pending for a Terre Haute man who is one of three defendants charged in a May 2014 homicide near downtown Terre Haute. Alex Hallett-Miles, 29, was to go on trial March 27 for murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the death of Steven Vicars-Goings during an alleged drug deal gone bad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ketner Electric on Lafayette Ave (Oct '10)
|38 min
|Everett
|45
|You got yourself in a real pickle? (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|MasterYes
|12
|Start calling out the drug dealers and clean up... (Mar '15)
|2 hr
|JudgeWapner
|127
|Anthony Suggs & Jamie Gess
|3 hr
|Dick
|26
|Megan Combs
|3 hr
|Guess who
|17
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Juniper
|48
|Is the smeller really the feller?
|3 hr
|Hand holding
|5
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC