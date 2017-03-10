Plea deal in gambling case rejected

Plea deal in gambling case rejected

A special judge has denied a plea agreement calling for one year of informal probation for a former chief investigator in the Vigo County Prosecutor's Office who was charged in connection with a gambling ring. A May 9 trial remains set for James J. Counterman, 74, who was charged in 2014 with six Class D felony counts -- three counts of inducing an individual to commit professional gambling and three counts of official misconduct.

