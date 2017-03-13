Plea agreement reached in January 2015 'spree'
An Indianapolis man has avoided a trial Monday by pleading guilty to 9 of 21 felony charges in connection with a January 2015 crime spree in Vigo County. Josef Cannon, 25, appeared Thursday morning in Vigo Superior Court 3, where he pleaded guilty to burglary, a Level 2 felony, and multiple counts of the Level 3 felonies of kidnapping and armed robbery.
|
