Plea agreement reached in January 201...

Plea agreement reached in January 2015 'spree'

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Tribune-Star

An Indianapolis man has avoided a trial Monday by pleading guilty to 9 of 21 felony charges in connection with a January 2015 crime spree in Vigo County. Josef Cannon, 25, appeared Thursday morning in Vigo Superior Court 3, where he pleaded guilty to burglary, a Level 2 felony, and multiple counts of the Level 3 felonies of kidnapping and armed robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Union Hospital Lawsuit 44 min Post 2
How can i become a dolphin trainer in Terre Hau... (Aug '11) 54 min Loch Ness 17
I just did a back bend. Can anyone else? (Nov '13) 58 min Gurney 10
Who will watch my kid on Monday? (Feb '14) 1 hr Felled 8
Do you wear adult diapers? (Jul '13) 1 hr Rudolph 29
Police and Fire Depts keep posting trash on her... 1 hr Fart nugget 6
News ONB donates $500 for fire agency project 1 hr isu 1
Teepee tavern (Sep '15) 1 hr Just Saying 54
Mary Page up to no good 6 hr Matt Foley 16
Sycamore Basketball 11 hr Jimmy 27
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,611,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC