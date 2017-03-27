Panel OKs amended abortion bill on pa...

Panel OKs amended abortion bill on parental notification

Tribune-Star

A House panel has addressed constitutionality concerns by amending an abortion proposal that would have drastically altered the state's judicial bypass procedure. Sen. Erin Houchin's measure would have mandated parents receive legal notice and have a chance to object in court when their child petitions a judge for permission to have an abortion.

Terre Haute, IN

