Panel OKs amended abortion bill on parental notification
A House panel has addressed constitutionality concerns by amending an abortion proposal that would have drastically altered the state's judicial bypass procedure. Sen. Erin Houchin's measure would have mandated parents receive legal notice and have a chance to object in court when their child petitions a judge for permission to have an abortion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|8 min
|Battering ram
|1,946
|Bringing coal back to Terre Haute
|38 min
|Duke defender
|1
|Does Anyone Know Cody Sebastian?
|3 hr
|Chuck
|36
|Who's knows Mayra jureza
|3 hr
|Vodka
|2
|IUHEALTH taking over Union Hospital
|3 hr
|Dwn2clwn
|35
|Who is Jaime Louallen
|5 hr
|Need answer
|1
|stay away from sharks (Feb '14)
|6 hr
|Professionals
|12
|Kevin Burke cried on TV like a little baby
|9 hr
|Curious
|14
|Dying Bars in Terre Haute but surrounding small...
|10 hr
|Big Shouldered Aaron
|11
|Firemen pay
|21 hr
|Seriously82
|40
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC