One person, horse injured in buggy-vehicle collision

One person and a horse were injured when a truck struck a horse-drawn buggy in Parke County about 7:50 this morning. The Parke County Sheriff's Department reported Annie Lapp, 19, of rural Marshall was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton for pain to her left arm and neck.

