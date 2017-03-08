One person, horse injured in buggy-vehicle collision
One person and a horse were injured when a truck struck a horse-drawn buggy in Parke County about 7:50 this morning. The Parke County Sheriff's Department reported Annie Lapp, 19, of rural Marshall was taken to Union Hospital in Clinton for pain to her left arm and neck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burger King Wabash
|46 min
|Robbie
|23
|Give Five: New club working to make a differenc...
|58 min
|Duke defender
|1
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|58 min
|HelpfulHoosier
|205
|Ryan Beck
|1 hr
|Taxpayer
|2
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Bat Signal
|1,925
|DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL!
|1 hr
|Chazzy
|10
|ANgie Groth
|2 hr
|Distant neighbor
|1
|Dunkin Donuts
|15 hr
|Peter
|26
|New schools for Vigo County?!
|19 hr
|iloveblackyogapants
|45
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC