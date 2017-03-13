One Charged With Murder After Stabbing At Dew Drop InnSunday, March...

One Charged With Murder After Stabbin...

One Charged With Murder After Stabbing At Dew Drop Inn
Sunday, March

Early Sunday morning around 1:35 A.M., Terre Haute City Police officers were called to the Dew Drop Inn at 1805 N 19th Street on reports of shots fired and a stabbing. Additional officers responded to the scene and discovered an unresponsive man bleeding from what appeared to be stab wounds on the parking lot of the bar.

