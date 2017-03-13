One Charged With Murder After Stabbing At Dew Drop InnSunday, March...
Early Sunday morning around 1:35 A.M., Terre Haute City Police officers were called to the Dew Drop Inn at 1805 N 19th Street on reports of shots fired and a stabbing. Additional officers responded to the scene and discovered an unresponsive man bleeding from what appeared to be stab wounds on the parking lot of the bar.
Read more at WMGI-FM Terre Haute.
