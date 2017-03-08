One arrested after armed robbery at gas station on Margaret Avenue
One person has been arrested after an armed robbery at the Jiffy Mini Mart on Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute. Terre Haute Police Department reports the clerk reported being robbed at knife point around 9 a.m. on March 6. The clerk also stated the suspect 'battered him' before he took off.
