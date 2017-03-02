On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial,...

On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant takes the stand; denies charges

There are 5 comments on the WTHI-TV Terre Haute story from 15 hrs ago, titled On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant takes the stand; denies charges. In it, WTHI-TV Terre Haute reports that:

Jeremy Johnson was arrested in 2015. The former middle school science teacher is accused of molesting a student following his school's Christmas play.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Panty Waist

Terre Haute, IN

#1 12 hrs ago
Is he guilty or not?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Judge Wapner

Ewing, VA

#2 12 hrs ago
Panty Waist wrote:
Is he guilty or not?
We do not know until there is a verdict.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Just Saying

Louisville, KY

#3 11 hrs ago
Wasn't there a math teacher in the mid 90s here in town accused of this same crap, only to have the charges dropped do to the victim deciding to not cooperate out of fear of embarrassment? I remember seeing it on the news as he was going to court, but don't remember the name.

Judged:

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
iloveblackyogapa nts

Terre Haute, IN

#4 5 hrs ago
Just Saying wrote:
Wasn't there a math teacher in the mid 90s here in town accused of this same crap, only to have the charges dropped do to the victim deciding to not cooperate out of fear of embarrassment? I remember seeing it on the news as he was going to court, but don't remember the name.
I know the name but won't repeat it. It was at Sarah Scott.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Terry

Crawfordsville, IN

#5 57 min ago
That little hoe he fell in love with should be on trial. If you saw how she dresses and flirts, it is criminal. He didn't get her pregnant -- hell he should get a medal for breaking her in and training her before she gets married. At the least Vigo Schools should make an announcement about her immorality (she was adulterous) and give Mr. Johnson a public apology. All this is ridiculous.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shyann Samm 28 min chill 4
Mayor gets redevelopment $ 55 min Just a thought 31
News City to retirees: Checks are in the mail 1 hr ISU Faculty 11
Brittany Feeney. 2 hr MAGA 2
who is hung in terre haute? (May '13) 3 hr Hungry 68
Shelbie 4 hr Callitlikeiseesit 2
hud judy (Aug '15) 4 hr T a ytayhater 23
40-60 in Verve brawl 6 hr yourmomsdildo 37
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 12 hr Master-bates 1,913
Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16) 22 hr Cletus 24
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,948 • Total comments across all topics: 279,275,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC