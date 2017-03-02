On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant takes the stand; denies charges
Jeremy Johnson was arrested in 2015. The former middle school science teacher is accused of molesting a student following his school's Christmas play.
#1 12 hrs ago
Is he guilty or not?
#2 12 hrs ago
We do not know until there is a verdict.
#3 11 hrs ago
Wasn't there a math teacher in the mid 90s here in town accused of this same crap, only to have the charges dropped do to the victim deciding to not cooperate out of fear of embarrassment? I remember seeing it on the news as he was going to court, but don't remember the name.
#4 5 hrs ago
I know the name but won't repeat it. It was at Sarah Scott.
#5 57 min ago
That little hoe he fell in love with should be on trial. If you saw how she dresses and flirts, it is criminal. He didn't get her pregnant -- hell he should get a medal for breaking her in and training her before she gets married. At the least Vigo Schools should make an announcement about her immorality (she was adulterous) and give Mr. Johnson a public apology. All this is ridiculous.
