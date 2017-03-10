On the Move: Paris hospital, medical ...

On the Move: Paris hospital, medical center welcome new physicians

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Paris Community Hospital/Family Medical Center welcomes five contracted physicians who are providing specialty services to residents of Edgar County, Ill., and beyond. a Dr. Manoj Kohli is a board certified rheumatologist who sees patients in the PCH/FMC Infusion Clinic the first, third, and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Terre Haute is the 2nd worst financially fan ci... 17 min huh 2
Complain about your politicians, not food 18 min yep 5
ANgie Groth 40 min Tamryn 8
Sarah Patterson 42 min Never again 3
Ryan Beck 50 min retired now 11
Liberals Training For Civil War 53 min Nancy boy 8
Duke supports tax increase 1 hr Duke defender 1
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 3 hr Bill 225
New schools for Vigo County?! 13 hr Cracken 52
DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL! 15 hr Experienced 24
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,493,308

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC