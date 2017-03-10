On the Move: Paris hospital, medical center welcome new physicians
Paris Community Hospital/Family Medical Center welcomes five contracted physicians who are providing specialty services to residents of Edgar County, Ill., and beyond. a Dr. Manoj Kohli is a board certified rheumatologist who sees patients in the PCH/FMC Infusion Clinic the first, third, and fourth Tuesdays of each month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Terre Haute is the 2nd worst financially fan ci...
|17 min
|huh
|2
|Complain about your politicians, not food
|18 min
|yep
|5
|ANgie Groth
|40 min
|Tamryn
|8
|Sarah Patterson
|42 min
|Never again
|3
|Ryan Beck
|50 min
|retired now
|11
|Liberals Training For Civil War
|53 min
|Nancy boy
|8
|Duke supports tax increase
|1 hr
|Duke defender
|1
|On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant...
|3 hr
|Bill
|225
|New schools for Vigo County?!
|13 hr
|Cracken
|52
|DORSETT DEAL? -More like DORSETT BAD DEAL!
|15 hr
|Experienced
|24
|
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC