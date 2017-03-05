On the Move: March 5, 2017

On the Move: March 5, 2017

Gmelich will oversee all commercial loan activities in Terre Haute, Greencastle, Covington, Rockville, Lafayette, West Lafayette, Williamsport, Clinton, Danville and Marshall. Gmelich began his career with Old National in 2002 as a Commercial Credit analyst.

