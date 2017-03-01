No arrests made in Delphi murder inve...

No arrests made in Delphi murder investigation; ISP issues press release

Read more: Tribune-Star

Amid rumors on social media of an arrest in Kokomo related to the murder of two Delphi teenagers, Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum confirmed Tuesday afternoon that no arrests have been made.

Terre Haute, IN

