No arrests made in Delphi murder investigation; ISP issues press release
Amid rumors on social media of an arrest in Kokomo related to the murder of two Delphi teenagers, Indiana State Police Sgt. Tony Slocum confirmed Tuesday afternoon that no arrests have been made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is Union Hosptial hiding
|7 min
|IUHEALTH
|13
|Terre Haute Human Rights Day is March 7
|17 min
|hombreviejo
|9
|Shelbie
|1 hr
|Mommabearbelly
|23
|Dawn Elaine A is single!
|1 hr
|Raid
|25
|Mayor gets redevelopment $
|3 hr
|lay off time
|25
|Why is the mother of your children working 3 jobs?
|3 hr
|Common sense
|5
|Bryan Helt- SNITCH!!
|4 hr
|Mama
|7
|Why was Susan Mardis on a 3 day administrative ... (Jul '15)
|8 hr
|scum
|103
|40-60 in Verve brawl
|8 hr
|Itcy balls
|30
|felon could coach your son (Feb '09)
|Tue
|Mine
|131
|
|Feds at VCSC (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Tee Time
|1,910
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC