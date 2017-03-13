Newsmaker
RJ Mahurin is now a loan originator at PrimeLending, a national mortgage lender that offers many loan options and makes the home loan process simple, clear and quick. A graduate of Indiana Wesleyan University and NCAA basketball star, he began his career in the financing and banking industry in his hometown of Rockville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Terre Haute Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police and Fire Depts keep posting trash on her...
|9 min
|THFD
|17
|Shane Moore snitching
|9 min
|Lmao
|5
|Shane Moore confirmed h.i.v. positive
|12 min
|Lmao
|4
|Why do you wear socks? (Apr '14)
|29 min
|Dirty socks
|13
|Mickey Mouse (Feb '13)
|31 min
|Looking at ur poo
|122
|Girls who toot (Feb '13)
|32 min
|Brother Bob
|144
|Found a stick outside Pizza Hut on Wabash (Mar '15)
|34 min
|Yates
|6
|Superintendent Tanoos, Mayor Bennett ditch day ...
|38 min
|Pimple
|16
|Teepee tavern (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Brmmcc
|60
Find what you want!
Search Terre Haute Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC