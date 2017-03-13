New Heinz ketchup ads inspired by 'Mad Men'
This photo provided by Heinz shows a Heinz ketchup ad inspired by the TV show "Mad Men." The idea of the campaign, which shows foods like French fries and hamburgers up close without any condiments, is to underscore that they need ketchup to be complete.
