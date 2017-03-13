New Heinz ketchup ads inspired by 'Ma...

New Heinz ketchup ads inspired by 'Mad Men'

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Tribune-Star

This photo provided by Heinz shows a Heinz ketchup ad inspired by the TV show "Mad Men." The idea of the campaign, which shows foods like French fries and hamburgers up close without any condiments, is to underscore that they need ketchup to be complete.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
98% of Americans are Asian and don't know it (Feb '14) 6 min Rep Borders 8
Wabash Burger King 9 min Joy 1
People Who Are Getting Food Stamps Should Be Dr... 12 min ThingsWillChange 30
Why does Sullivan smell like Keith Sweat? (Feb '14) 25 min YouTube videos my... 15
Jensen Joy 27 min Dean 22 2
What happened to the Verve and Ripley's being v... 27 min James Ray 1
How to hide from Leprechauns (Mar '15) 31 min What to do 6
Teepee tavern (Sep '15) 3 hr Golfer 46
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 4 hr Right Time 1,932
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Ireland
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,758 • Total comments across all topics: 279,550,888

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC