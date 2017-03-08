Narrator Amy Madigan sees modern relevance in Terre Haute icon's message

Courtesy Yale StromEmotional farewell: In an unprecedented move, the Atlanta federal prison's warden allowed 2,300 inmates out of their cells to bid farewell to elderly prisoner Eugene Debs, who was released on Christmas Day 1921. President Warren G. Harding commuted Debs' sentence for speaking out against World War I. Courtesy Yale StromWhistle stop tour: The "Red Special Band" poses in front of the train that carried Eugene Debs' 1908 presidential campaign for the Socialist Party ticket.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.