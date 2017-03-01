N.C. Parke school district still considering consolidation
Last June, the North Central Parke Community School Corp. board rejected a plan to consolidate Rockville and Turkey Run junior-senior high schools. The board will meet in executive, or closed, session Wednesday, and among the reasons cited is "for discussion of strategy with respect to school consolidation," which is allowed under Indiana's Open Door law.
