N.C. Parke school district still cons...

N.C. Parke school district still considering consolidation

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Tribune-Star

Last June, the North Central Parke Community School Corp. board rejected a plan to consolidate Rockville and Turkey Run junior-senior high schools. The board will meet in executive, or closed, session Wednesday, and among the reasons cited is "for discussion of strategy with respect to school consolidation," which is allowed under Indiana's Open Door law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terre Haute Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News On third day of Jeremy Johnson trial, defendant... 12 min Just Saying 19
40-60 in Verve brawl 50 min AntiTrunp 41
Sycamore Basketball 54 min iloveblackyogapants 9
HEY!! HEY!!! Carrie Pohlman HEY!! HEY!!! 55 min Believe Anything 71
Adrian chalos 1 hr now you know 4
Logan Cooper? 1 hr CuriousCoWorker 1
News City to retirees: Checks are in the mail 1 hr Cracken 17
Bye Bye Greg Lansing, should've kept it n your ... (Feb '16) 3 hr terrible 25
Feds at VCSC (Jun '16) 4 hr Sayitlikeitis 1,913
Mayor gets redevelopment $ 6 hr Just a thought 31
See all Terre Haute Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terre Haute Forum Now

Terre Haute Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Terre Haute Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Terre Haute, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,945 • Total comments across all topics: 279,281,211

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC