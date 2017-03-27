Mixed Bag: Golfers differs on best shot for city courses to get out of the rough

Golfers out on the fairways and greens on a recent sunny day had mixed views on Terre Haute's effort to find private operators for Rea Park and Hulman Links, courses that have accumulated a deficit of more than $5 million during the past 12 years. Most of the more than 16,000 golf courses in the U.S. are still operated by municipalities or by one or two operators, but there is growing interest in privatization, according to a leading golf course management researcher.

